Best Sleep Meditation Music to Help You Sleep Better

Mamuli.net – For those having insomnia, falling asleep is a real struggle. National Institute of Health reported that nearly 70 million Americans are suffering from insomnia. Surprisingly, there is a simple remedy to help you gain a better sleep at night. Sleep meditation music allows you to fall and stay asleep, giving you a fresher body and mind in the morning.

Meditation music tends to be soothing and is arranged in a certain tone and beat to help you relax. For thousands of years, music has been used in healing and meditation. Research showed that listening to music for 30 minutes prior to bed helped fell asleep quickly and deeply. Which music choices should be listened to give a better sleep?

Best Sleep Meditation Music Ever

Meditation is known as one of most effective ways to gain quality sleep. During the meditation, certain song or music is played to help you relax and sync the heart rate with the music. This results in lower blood pressure and suppressed anxiety. At the very end, you can get rid of insomnia and gain a better sleep every night.

The music commonly used for meditation is commonly slow, relaxing, and peaceful. Take a peek at the following popular meditation music that has been used by millions of people around the globe to help them sleep.

Weightless by Maroni Union

The meditation music by the British band has been long known as one of popular lullabies. Thanks to the ability to decrease blood pressure, stress, and resting heart rates. Weightless is made in collaboration with sound therapists so that it can be beautifully arranged in a harmony. It features sounds from several music instruments including piano, guitar as well as natural soundscapes.

Weightless is referred to as the most relaxing song ever and it is also named as the best inventions of the year. This meditation music has been tuned in by millions of people since its release.

Thinking Out Loud by Ed Sheeran

Is Ed Sheeran your favorite male singer? Then you must be familiar with his Thinking Out Loud song. Surprisingly, Ed Sheeran’s Thinking Out Loud has been widely chosen as a favorite playlist before falling asleep. The song is soothing with slower melodies to help you relax. In addition, it helps slow your heart rate, which in turn, gives a slower brain activity.

Slow heart rate and slow brain activity allow you to attain a relaxation state. The state of relaxation is a key to fall and stay asleep.

Clair de Lune by Claude Debussy

This sleep lullaby song feels so relaxing that you can gain a better sleep at night. The piano play with slow melodies brings you to a state of relaxation. This 5-minute meditation music helps decrease blood pressure and stress, making it a perfect choice before bedtime. Clair de Lune has been tuned in as a music that magically brings you to a deep sleep.

Fix You by Coldplay

Everybody loves Coldplay. It is quite a surprise that the British rock band has a favorite lullaby for those suffering from insomnia. Coldplay’s Fix You has a slower beat and relaxing effect that helps you catch Zzzz in a few minutes. This music has a rich combination of music instruments, and yet, it has been on everyone’s sleep-theme playlists.

All of Me by John Legend

Apart from the fact that John Legend’s All of Me is truly romantic, this music can be a good alternative for sleep meditation. This song fulfills all the requirements of sleep lullaby as it is soothing and has slower beat and melodies. Listening to John Legend’s All of Me before bedtime helps you attain a state of relaxation in no time. It is also worth mentioning that this music may give you a good night’s sleep.

The Boxer by Simon & Garfunkel

The folk rock ballad called The Boxer is another lullaby to help you catch Zzzz. Simon & Garfunkel’s most popular single provides you with a soothing and relaxing effect, allowing you to fall asleep while listening the music. The Boxer helps reduce anxiety and emotions which take a major part in causing insomnia. Try The Boxer before bedtime and see how it changes your life.

How Music Can Help with Your Sleep

Soothing music is among the most effective ways to help you fall asleep more quickly. Since thousands of years ago, music has been associated with human’s nervous system. Music with slow melodies has a direct impact on the parasympathetic nervous system. Listening to music helps your body relax and decrease blood pressure. This leads to a state of relaxation that makes you fall asleep easily.

Research showed that older adults who listen to relaxing music for 45 minutes before bedtime can fall asleep faster. In addition, they stay asleep longer and wake up less at night. This gives them a quality sleep, allowing them to wake up in a fresher and energized body condition.

It does not mean music has a magical effect to your body. While you are listening to the music, your heart rate slows down as well as your breath. It also triggers your muscle to relax. These biological changes are all you need to fall asleep, so this explains why listening to slow music enables you to catch Zzzz in no time.

When it comes to music choices, it actually depends on your preferences. Some people love classical music without lyrics while some others choose familiar music on the playlists. And yet, slow melodies are the most ideal to bring you to slumber. This makes jazz, classical, and folk songs are recommended for your bedtime routine.

Sleep meditation music can be an alternative to overcome your sleeping trouble. Music has been known as one of the most effective ways to catch more Zzzz during the night. While music with slow melodies are best to help you fall asleep faster, music choices can be adjusted with your preferences. Or else, you may opt for one without lyrics. Choose your favorite lullaby songs and see the changes!