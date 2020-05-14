Roma Tomato Nutrition Facts and Health Benefits

Mamuli.net – Have you ever heard about Roma tomato? Also known as plum tomato or Italian tomato, this variant has a slight physical difference compared to other tomatoes. Roma tomatoes have an egg-like shape and have firmer skin. Mostly used for producing tomato paste and canning, Roma tomato can be found easily in supermarkets. That becomes a concern, is Roma tomato nutrition as high as other tomatoes?

It has been well-known that tomato contains a lot of nutrition. It becomes an excellent source of vitamins and antioxidant that help promote overall health. How about Roma tomato? Check out the nutrition facts and more information about Roma tomato below!

Roma Tomato Nutrition Facts

In general, tomatoes are low in carbs and calories. This make tomatoes one of favorite food for those following healthy diet. An important thing to note, the size and portion of tomato affects the calorie, carbohydrate and other nutrient contents. The larger its size, the more nutrition it may contain. The following nutrition facts are for a serving size of Roma tomato that weighs 62g.

Calories in Roma tomatoes

A moderate-sized Roma tomato weighed to 62g contains 11.2 calories. This amount of calorie makes Roma tomato a suitable choice to complement your healthy diet. But, processing the tomato with other ingredients may increase the amount of calorie at the very end. If you need to follow a strict diet rule, this becomes an important thing to keep in mind.

Carbs in Roma tomatoes

Most tomatoes are low in carbs. Roma tomatoes in moderate size contains 2.4g carbohydrate. The fruit also contains 1.6g sugar, 0.7g fiber, 0.8g glucose, and 0.8g fructose. However, the amount of carbohydrate can increase depending on how the tomatoes are processed. Producing tomato sauce with sugar can increase carbs content.

Fats in Roma tomatoes

This kind of tomato, just like other red tomato variants, contain a small amount of fat. Per serving of Roma tomato contains 0.1g of fats, with 0g saturated fat, 0g monounsaturated fat, and 0.1 polyunsaturated fat. This makes Roma tomato a great choice to support your healthy diet. However, processing tomatoes with a small of fat can increase tomatoes’ nutrient profile by way of increasing the availability of lycopene.

Protein and sodium in Roma tomatoes

When it comes to protein, Roma tomatoes also has a very small amount of protein. This tomato serves 0.5g protein per serving. It also serves around 3.1mg sodium, which fulfills 1% of daily value based on 2000 calorie diet. The fruit also contains 146.9mg potassium.

Vitamins and minerals

Roma tomatoes are excellent sources of vitamins and minerals. It provides you with 26µg Vitamin A, 0mg Vitamin B6, 0µg Vitamin B12, 8.5mg Vitamin C, 0µg Vitamin D, 0.3mg Vitamin E, and 4.9µg Vitamin K. A Roma tomato also contains 6.2mg calcium, 0.2mg iron, 6.8mg magnesium, 14.9mg phosphorus, 01.mg zinc, 1595,3µg lycopene and 9.3µg folate.

According to the nutrition facts above, Roma tomatoes are like other red tomatoes that contain high nutritional value. Lycopene found in Roma tomatoes serves as an antioxidant that is known for its efficacy to fight against cancer. It is also worth mentioning that lycopene can increase healthy cholesterol and suppress bad cholesterol.

Roma tomatoes are also excellent sources of fiber, Vitamin B and potassium that help maintain the health of heart. Meanwhile, Vitamin C in Roma tomatoes is also essential to help wound healing and promote strong bones and teeth. This vitamin also serves to improve immune system as well as helps increate iron absorption to the body.

Another prominent content in Roma tomatoes is Vitamin A. This is an essential component to support immune function and normal vision. The tomatoes are also a good source of Vitamin K that helps prevent blood clotting and also potassium that helps reduce blood pressure.

Roma Tomatoes Varieties and Allergies Information

In general, Roma tomatoes have more flesh and less juice compared to other red tomatoes. Roma tomatoes are included into Solanaceae family along with eggplant, tobacco, and potato. Roma tomatoes or plum tomatoes are commonly used for producing salsa, sauces, canning, and dehydrating. Most Roma tomatoes come in flashy red color but there are some varieties that have yellow or orange colors.

In addition, there are some varieties known as baby Roma for they come in a quite smaller size though their shapes are similar. It is interesting to know that their plants are also similar to normal Roma tomatoes. Meanwhile, Dwarf Roma is another variety that can produce egg-shaped tomatoes which weigh almost 3 ounces. Dwarf Roma’s plant reaches only a foot tall.

There are more varieties of Roma tomatoes such as yellow Roma, sweet orange Roma, and others. Slight differences appear between those varieties but most of them can be used for the similar applications. What to do with Roma tomatoes?

Since Roma tomatoes are less juicy and have thicker flesh, it can be used slow roasted, stuffed, dried, and baked. You can also make fresh salad from these tomatoes. The best flavors are found in ripe and firm tomatoes. Just like other varieties, they can be refrigerated to slow down the decay.

Do you have certain allergies? People who have oral allergy syndrome tend to experience a reaction when consuming tomatoes, including plum tomatoes. The syndrome is also known as pollen-food syndrome which can be triggered by cross-reacting allergens commonly found in raw fruits, vegetables, or pollen.

The symptoms of oral allergy syndrome may include itchy mouth, throat, ears, or swelling mouth, tongue, lips, or throat. If you have this syndrome, it is highly recommended to consult healthcare professional for advice if you can consume tomatoes, including Roma tomatoes.

All in all, Roma tomatoes nutrition shows that this variety is just as nutritious as other red tomatoes. Roma tomatoes or also known as plum tomatoes are decent source of lycopene, vitamins and minerals. The egg-shaped tomatoes are low in calories and carbs, making it a great diet choice to promote your health. To gain the nutrition, you can process the fruit in a number of ways including roasting, grilling, or sautéing.