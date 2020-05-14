Granny Smith Apple Nutrition and Health Benefits

Mamuli.net – An apple a day keeps the doctor away. This indicates that apple has a lot of health benefits to keep you healthy. There are a lot of varieties of apples, allowing you to enjoy different tastes as well as different colors. Granny Smith is a variety that is known for their tart taste and green color. Granny Smith apple nutrition shows that this fruit is a great choice for dieters!

There are many ways to enjoy Granny Smith, but they are typically popular for baking. This variety is also tasty to enjoy as a snack. Granny Smith apples contain low fat and calories, which explains its popularity among dieters. This makes Granny Smith apples a perfect choice to fit their diet plans. Keep scrolling to get to know more about Granny Smith nutrition and health benefits!

Granny Smith Apple Nutrition Facts

As with other apple varieties, Granny Smith is a good source of nutrients needed by your body. It contains dietary fiber that helps with your digestive system as well as vitamins and minerals that support your overall health. Before including Granny Smith apples to your diet list, you should know the nutrition facts below.

Calories

A small amount of calories can be found in Granny Smith apples. For instance, a Granny Smith apple weighs to 100 gram provides 52 calories. This amount is equal to 3 percent, or less of daily suggested intake of 2,000 calorie diet. Being that said, the calories you receive from Granny Smith apples can be burned quickly and easily.

You can do several activities to burn such amount of calories, such as a 6-minute swimming. Or else, a five-minute run can burn the same amount of calories. This explains why Granny Smith apples can be included into your diet plan.

Carbohydrates

Granny Smith apples contain a sizable amount of carbohydrate, as with other fruits. Each 100 gram of this apple contains about 14 grams of carbs. This amount is slightly less than other fruits. For instance, a 100 gram banana provides 23 grams of carbs.

Carbohydrates provides energy to your body. If you have a lot of activities, consuming Granny Smith apples might not provide sufficient carbohydrates to support your works. You may need to eat food that contains higher carbohydrate to supply energy to the body.

Sugar

Sugar dominates the carbohydrates contained in Granny Smith apples. A 100 gram Granny Smith contains 10 grams carbs from sugar. As with other carbohydrates, sugar provides energy but it tends to be short-lived. Sugar can also cause tooth decay so you need to be careful when consuming Granny Smith apples as your diets.

Fiber

Most fruits are good sources of fiber, so are Granny Smith apples. Granny Smith apples are an excellent source of fiber as each apple contains about 3 grams of fiber. This is equal to roughly 12 percent of daily suggested intake of 2,000 calories.

Fiber is essential to support overall health, particularly the digestive systems. Dietary fiber is also involved in maintaining blood sugar levels stable. It is also worth mentioning that fiber helps promote satiety, which is necessary for your diet program.

Potassium

There is no significant amount of potassium in Granny Smith but still you can enjoy its benefits. A 100 gram Granny Smith apple provides you with 107 mg of potassium, which is equal to 5 percent of daily intake of 2,000 calories.

Potassium serves as an electrolyte that helps transfer nerve messages and electrical impulses throughout the body. Consuming food that contains potassium helps keep your nerves and body healthy.

Vitamins and minerals

There is no significant amount of vitamins and minerals found in Granny Smith apples. Each 100 gram Granny Smith apple contains only 8 percent of vitamin C of daily suggested intake. A small amount of calcium and vitamin A can also be found, even though it only covers 1 percent of suggested intake per day.

Those vitamins and minerals are essential to promote overall health. Despite the small amount of vitamins and minerals it has, you can enlist Granny Smith apples as a supplementary menu in your diet.

Fat and protein

You cannot find fat and protein in Granny Smith apples. The absence of fat makes this fruit a good choice for your diet program. However, both protein and fat are essentials to promote your overall health as long as you know how much to take.

Protein has the ability to repair body tissues and build your muscles. Meanwhile, fat keeps you feel full longer, provides energy and plays a key role in absorbing vitamin to the body.

Granny Smith Apples Health Benefits

Among dieters, Granny Smith apples are a shortcut to feel fuller longer. A study showed that good gut bacteria can take benefits from the tart Granny Smith apples. The bacteria play a key role to promote your digestion as well as improve your immune system. In addition to the benefits, Granny Smith apples can also balance the bacteria which is necessary to maintain body weight.

Granny Smith apples are also effective to fight against chronic inflammation, in which the condition can lead to diabetes. Thanks to the vitamin C that works well to help with the inflammation. Granny Smith apples also contain high amount of water that keeps you hydrated. It is also worth mentioning that eating Granny Smith apples help you feel full faster and longer.

Granny Smith apples contain phytonutrients, the beneficial plant compounds. Phytonutrients offer a lot of benefits such as anticancer and antioxidant that helps protect your cells. The apples might have potent antimutation properties as well, according to a study in 2016.

Consuming more Granny Smith apples can promote your overall health. There are many ways to enjoy the benefits of Granny Smith apples. You can top the healthy muffins with chopped Granny Smith, make a smoothie, or blend with avocado and cucumber to boost its nutritional value. It is also nice to have Granny Smith slices on your morning cereal.

In a nut shell, Granny Smith apple nutrition is undoubtedly excellent. It is high in fiber and low in calories, making it a good choice for dieters. There are lots of health benefits offered by Granny Smith but the most important is to promote your overall health.