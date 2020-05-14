Gala Apple Nutrition: The Yummy and Healthy Apple Variety

Mamuli.net – Apples are among fruits with a lot of health benefits. Apples come in a number of varieties, one of which is Gala apples that are characterized by their orange-red colors with yellow stripes. Gala apple nutrition makes this variety popular among dieters. This apple is a good source of fiber and it is low in calories which can support your diet program.

Gala apples have crispy flesh, make them ideal for any purpose including snacking and baking. They also have vanilla-like flavor that makes Gala apples a nice addition in pie or muffins. Find more information about the nutrition facts of Gala apple below!

Gala Apple Nutrition Information You Should Know

Gala apples are rich in nutrients. They are low in calories but high in dietary fiber, which explains why it becomes a favorite among dieters. Gala apples are also a good source of vitamins and minerals that support your overall health. A small amount of fat can also be found in Gala apples.

Calories

As with other apple varieties, Gala apples are low in calories. But when compared with Granny Smith, Gala apples are quite higher in calories. A large Gala apple provides you with 116 calories, which are significantly higher than Granny Smith apples. You might need to choose a small one or eat the large apple in two rounds.

Carbohydrates

Gala apples are a good source of carbohydrates. About 45 to 65 percent of calories are made up from carbohydrates, which takes around 225 g to 325 g per day of 2,000 calories. A large Gala apple contains 31 g of carbohydrates which help supply your energy.

This amount of carbohydrate requires you to combine with other carbs sources such as vegetables and whole grains to fulfill daily suggested intake of carbohydrate. As carbohydrate becomes a main source of energy, it is necessary to get a sufficient consumption of carbs.

Fiber

Apples are an excellent source of fiber, including Gala apples. A large Gala apple contains 5 g of fiber or higher. You can find most of the fiber in its skin, so it is not advised to peel the skin before eating unless you want to reduce the amount of fiber.

The high amount of fiber explains why consuming Gala apple keeps you feel full longer. Dietary fiber offers a lot of health benefits such as promoting digestive systems, promoting satiety, controlling blood sugar level, as well as supporting healthy cholesterol.

Sugar

Gala apples contain natural sugar known as fructose which provides you with energy. A large Gala apple has 23 g of sugar, thus you should be careful if you have a high sugar-diet. However, Gala apples are much better than candy, sugary sodas, and processed snacks as it contains other nutrients.

Vitamin C

Vitamin C can be found not in a significant amount in Gala apples. A large apple contains 10 mg of vitamin C that helps support the immune system. Vitamin C also supports collagen production needed for wound healing and healthy skin.

Vitamin C also serves as antioxidant that helps fight against free radical damage that causes several health conditions such as heart disease and cancer. The suggested daily intake of vitamin C is 75 mg for female and 90 mg for male.

Fat

A small amount of fat can be found in Gala apples. A large Gala apple contains about 1 g of fat, which is not significant for daily intake. Fat has several health benefits such as provide energy and helps vitamin absorption. However, eating foods containing high fat can result in weight gain and increase health problems.

Protein

Gala apples also contains protein, though its amount is not significant. A medium Gala apple provides you with 0.4 g of protein. Including Gala apples to your diet menu helps promote overall health, particularly to repair and build body tissues.

Potassium

Abundant of potassium can be found in Gala apples. Potassium is a nutrient that helps regulate fluid level and sodium in your body. It also contributes to control muscle and nerve function as well as keep your blood pressure. According to research, potassium has the ability to produce insulin, which explains its function to prevent diabetes.

Gala Apples Health Benefits

Apples are apples, healthy fruits that can be a perfect choice to support your diet for it contains high nutrients. No matter what varieties you choose, there are many health benefits to enjoy. But if you fall in love with Gala apples, you should know what it offers. Gala apples as one of apple varieties provide a lot of health benefits, thanks to the nutrients it contains.

Improve eye health

Regular consumption of Gala apples can improve your eye health. Gala apples contain zeaxanthin and lutein that help protect the eyes from macular degeneration and light-induced damage.

Prevent heart disease

Gala apples contain vitamin E that helps boost immune system. Vitamin E also serves as antioxidant that lower the risk of heart disease, hemorrhagic stroke, Alzheimer, and cancer. A regular consumption of vitamin E helps regulate platelet aggregation.

Improve digestive system

Fiber contained in Gala apples can improve digestive system by way of balancing the gut bacteria. Balance gut bacteria aids decrease body weight and fat mass. Fiber also helps improve blood lipids and prevent cardiovascular disease. Combined with polyphenols, the health benefit are greater.

Regulate fluid level

Gala apples contain abundant minerals, specifically potassium that plays a key role in regulating fluid level and sodium in your body. This nutrient also helps with muscle and nerve function, not to mention it protects a normal heart rate and blood pressure.

Gala apple nutrition ensures its contribution in promoting your overall health. This apple variety that is characterized by red and yellow stripes is an excellent source of fiber, vitamin, and other nutrients that support your health. If you are a dieter, including Gala apple into your diet list is a great choice. Either you eat the fruit as a snack or bake it with muffin and pie, Gala apples are highly recommended.