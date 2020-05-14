Mamuli.net – Meditation is believed to have a number of health benefits, both mentally and physically. Among others, this activity may help enhance concentration, reduce stress, manage pain, and improve sleep quality. That becomes a question, what is the best time to meditate? There are actually four good times of a day to meditate that gives you meditation benefits at its most.

To gain the benefits of meditation, daily practice is highly recommended. You don’t need to practice meditation at all four good times every day. Instead, choose one that fits best with your daily routine as the main practice. Furthermore, a brief meditation can also be done when needed throughout the day. Get to know the good time to meditate below!

Best Time to Meditate to Gain the Benefits

In general, best time of the day to meditate varies depending on several factors. One’s best time may be in the morning but other’s best time may be after work. It actually depends on your daily schedule and needs as well as physical and psychological conditions. If this is your first time to meditate, try to practice at each of these times and find your best.

In the morning

Morning is a crucial time as any morning activity can affect the entire day. Having a meditation practice in the morning helps you start the day with calm, relaxed body and mind. Before breakfast is a good time to meditate. This daily meditation practice will take a few days before you get accustomed with it. Especially for beginners, it may be hard to fully concentrate during the meditation.

To cope with this, a simple meditation that involves slower and deeper breathing will be enough. You don’t need to take an hour of practice. Instead, a five-minute morning meditation may help you overcome the busy and hectic day. A brief meditation practice helps you feel fully awake and mindful. This brings a lot of benefits to live the day.

Whenever needed

When do you need a meditation? Every time you’re stressed, you need one. There are some moments you feel overwhelmed, either at home or at work. To overcome this situation, a short meditation will do. A brief meditation takes a major contribution in maintaining your emotion. Meditation is an effective solution to feel more relaxed and settle your mind. This also helps you think clearly before taking any action.

Never think that you don’t have time to take a brief meditation. Make time and you will be surprised how a few minutes of meditation can make a big change to your day. Many people have proven that a short meditation when they are stressed help them feel better and relaxed.

Let’s say that a brief meditation allows your body and mind to take a rest for a few minutes. Meditation helps you become more mindful so that it is far easier to see the problem from a different perspective.

On lunch hour

Another good time to practice meditation is on your lunch hour. Having a short break for a midday meditation offers a lot of benefits such as reduce stress after a tiring work or difficult situation in the morning. A brief meditation also helps relax tight muscles that caused by sitting for a few hours.

It is also worth mentioning that a meditation practice on lunch hour gives a short rest to your mind. This results in improved creativity, focus, and productivity. In addition, it can also be a shortcut to awareness-building that leads you to be open-minded.

At the end of workday

At the end of workday, you may feel tired and stressful. Practicing meditation at the end of the day is one of most effective ways to reenergize your body and soul. It is also a perfect way to create a boundary between rest and work. This means, meditation should help you get rid of work burdens so that you can focus to gather more energy and positivity for tomorrow.

For beginners, it may be intimidating to practice meditation at the end of the workday. Creating a clear boundary between office and home requires your focus and concentration. The last thing you want to do is to allow work burdens to run into your mind while you are at home. If this happens, you will miss precious moment with family at home.

Time to Avoid

There are four good times of the day to practice meditation. You can choose one of those times to meditate, helping your body and soul to relax and unwind. And yet, there is a certain time you should avoid when it comes to practicing meditation. What time is it?

Evenings are actually a good time to meditate as this is the time you can really unwind. Office work is done, your kids are in the bed, and things become quieter. If you want to close the day with a peaceful and relaxed mind, meditation will do. That becomes a matter, is it good to meditate right before going to bed?

While some people believe meditation can help them give a better sleep, the fact says differently. Right before bedtime is not recommended to meditate. Practicing meditation right before bedtime can cause confusion to your body. As meditation helps relax the body, it will make you fall asleep. Though some people try to meditate for this purpose, it is actually the opposite.

When practicing meditation, you have to feel more fully awake and mindful. This goal cannot be achieved if you fall asleep. If you want to meditate in the evening, it is better to make the time an hour before sleeping. Therefore, meditation and sleep can be separated clearly in your awareness and habit.

Finding the best time to meditate is important to get benefits at its best. There are generally four good times to meditate, including in the morning, whenever you’re stressed, on lunch hour, and at the end of workday. You can choose one right time for main practice of meditation. Meanwhile, you can also practice brief meditation at the other times as you need.